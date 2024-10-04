Sanford Health in Bemidji Celebrates New Pine Pals Nest Child Care Center

Sanford Health in Bemidji held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the upcoming opening of a new building on their campus – Pine Pals Nest.

“The Nest is a child care center,” explained Sanford Health Human Resources Advisor Erin Echternach. “Sanford has partnered with Pine Pals to open a second location on our campus, and it’s focused on infant and toddler care.”

Pine Pals, which has been around for four years, currently has one other location.

“The opportunity to start Pine Pals from the ground up came into my lap and I have not looked back,” said Pine Pals Co-Founder and Director Lydia Pietruszewski. “I’m really passionate about supporting the people who do this work.”

The idea behind creating the Nest was to make it easier for Sanford employees to come back to work after their maternity leave was up. But the center was also created to try and address some of the disparities in access to child care, specifically in rural Minnesota.

“I’m so excited that we’re going to have 30 spots in our community dedicated to our staff, who have first come, first serve, but then hopefully we can be a part of a larger solution as well,” stated Echternach. “And maybe there are other employers that want to have take part or pursue this option and we can kind of be a model for them on how we partnered to create this solution.”

Sanford decided to officially partner with Pine Pals in December of 2023 due to their care.

“90% of a child’s brain is developed by age five,” said Pietruszewski. “And so we take that impact we have on children very seriously and creating intentional spaces, intentional relationships with children is extremely important to us and we’re very passionate about our work.”

The building is finished, and they will start taking in kids at the end of October. The current facility is able to take up to 14 toddlers and 16 infants.