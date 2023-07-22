Sanford Health in Bemidji Breaks Routine with ‘Water Week’ Physical Therapy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji introduced different forms of physical therapy for their younger patients last week.

Known as Water Week, this is the third summer therapists have used water-based exercises with their patients. A main reason for introducing Water Week is to break the younger patients out of their routines. This year is also the first time therapists held Water Week on the pour-in-place playground, making it more accessible for their patients.

“We do a lot of very routine tasks to work on walking or leg exercises or balance work,” explained physical therapist Tonya Onstad. “We can see it in actual group play situations where they’re not even realizing they’re using those muscles as much. We can tell how much strong they are from the last time we practiced it in a therapy session.”

Other options for play included a sprinkler and water buckets. Due to limited resources, only one tool can be used at a time.

Sanford Health is looking at adding more options for the patients during next year’s Water Week.

