Sanford Health in Bemidji Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines to Health Care Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Sanford Health early this week, but Thursday marked the first immunizations administered.

Six health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic were vaccinated today at a ceremony at Sanford Health in Bemidji. The first was Dr. Ramy Abdelfattah, who has worked in the COVID unit since its creation. He is optimistic about the future.

At Sanford Health, there are 500 health care workers already signed up to receive the vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today