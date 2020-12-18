Sanford Health in Bemidji Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines to Health Care Workers
The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Sanford Health early this week, but Thursday marked the first immunizations administered.
Six health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic were vaccinated today at a ceremony at Sanford Health in Bemidji. The first was Dr. Ramy Abdelfattah, who has worked in the COVID unit since its creation. He is optimistic about the future.
At Sanford Health, there are 500 health care workers already signed up to receive the vaccine.
