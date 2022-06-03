Sanford Health in Bemidji Adjusts Face Mask Policy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji has announced that they have made adjustments to their face mask policies for both patients and visitors.

Back on May 27th, with the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remaining low for local areas, Sanford Health decided to make some adjustments to their masking policies. According to a recent release, masks will now be optional for both patients and visitors without COVID-19 symptoms.

This new policy will be for both inpatient and outpatient exam rooms, unless they are visiting a patient with COVID-19. Sanford Health employees will continue to wear face masks when caring for patients, both inside resident rooms and exam rooms during treatment.

More information on Sanford Health and policies can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today