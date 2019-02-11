Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sanford Health Implements Visitor Restrictions Due To Influenza Increase

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 11 2019
Leave a Comment

Sanford Health in Bemidji and Bagley has implemented visitor restrictions beginning at noon February 11 due to the sustained increase in respiratory illnesses and influenza across Minnesota.

The visitor restrictions will take place at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Sanford Bagley Medical Center, Sanford Health WoodsEdge, and Sanford Baker Park.

Sanford is placing these guidelines in order to protect patients, residents, and employees from catching and spreading respiratory illnesses, including influenza.

Beginning at noon on Monday, February 11, Sanford will put in place the following restrictions for all visitors, including staff members and their families:

  • Only two visitors (5 years and older) per patient
  • Patient visitors are limited to clergy and immediate family members, including:o   Spouse or significant othero   Parent or grandparent

    o   In-laws

    o   Sibling

    o   Children (5 years and older)

    • All children ages 5-14 must wear a mark while visiting
  • Visitors who are ill (showing signs of respiratory illness or influenza, including fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue) may not visit unless granted permission for compassionate reasons such as end-of-life care.
Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

Bundle Up For Bitter Cold At Hockey Day

Marketplace Foods Donates Funds To Help Provide Mammograms To The Bemidji Community

Vehicle And Train Collide, Causing Significant Damage

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Bemidji Girls Basketball Ekes Out Win Against Hermantown

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Nevis Boys Basketball Gets Win Over Sebeka

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Grand Rapids Wrestling Advances With Win Over Virginia

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Bemidji City Council Discusses New Options For Future Snow Removal

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.