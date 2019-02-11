Sanford Health Implements Visitor Restrictions Due To Influenza Increase

Sanford Health in Bemidji and Bagley has implemented visitor restrictions beginning at noon February 11 due to the sustained increase in respiratory illnesses and influenza across Minnesota.

The visitor restrictions will take place at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Sanford Bagley Medical Center, Sanford Health WoodsEdge, and Sanford Baker Park.

Sanford is placing these guidelines in order to protect patients, residents, and employees from catching and spreading respiratory illnesses, including influenza.

Beginning at noon on Monday, February 11, Sanford will put in place the following restrictions for all visitors, including staff members and their families:

Only two visitors (5 years and older) per patient

Patient visitors are limited to clergy and immediate family members, including:o Spouse or significant othero Parent or grandparent o In-laws o Sibling o Children (5 years and older) All children ages 5-14 must wear a mark while visiting

Visitors who are ill (showing signs of respiratory illness or influenza, including fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue) may not visit unless granted permission for compassionate reasons such as end-of-life care.