Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society Offering Stimulus Package For Employees

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

Sanford Health and The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society announced a support program to its 50,000 employees across the nation last Friday that will offer a one-time bonus payment to all full-time hourly employees and cover their health insurance for the next three months. This package is in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Full-time hourly (non-exempt) employees at Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society will receive a $300 bonus on their mid-April paychecks. A $150 bonus will be given to part-time employees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has us all feeling uncertain about many things like unpredictable volumes, safety of our families, finances and simply when life can go back to normal,” Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO  said. “You and your family are important to us — and we want to make sure you are supported in this challenging time.”

Also releasing a statement was Randy Bury, president of the Good Samaritan Society:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everything we do. We owe a debt of gratitude to our frontline caregivers who are protecting the most vulnerable during this time of great need. Our support plan offers much-deserved assistance to our employees. Our staff’s determination to continue to provide the best care to all those we serve has never been more critical.”

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

First Crow Wing County Coronavirus Case Confirmed As A Visiting Client

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Governor Walz Signs Executive Orders To Prevent Harm Due to Coronavirus

Crow Wing County Offices Extend Closure To Public

Latest Stories

First Crow Wing County Coronavirus Case Confirmed As A Visiting Client

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Wadena County Sheriff's Office Releases Details On House Fire

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Beltrami County Announces Outdoor Warning Test

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Tri-County Health Care To Host Building Project Press Conference

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.