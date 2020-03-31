Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society Offering Stimulus Package For Employees

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health and The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society announced a support program to its 50,000 employees across the nation last Friday that will offer a one-time bonus payment to all full-time hourly employees and cover their health insurance for the next three months. This package is in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Full-time hourly (non-exempt) employees at Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society will receive a $300 bonus on their mid-April paychecks. A $150 bonus will be given to part-time employees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has us all feeling uncertain about many things like unpredictable volumes, safety of our families, finances and simply when life can go back to normal,” Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO said. “You and your family are important to us — and we want to make sure you are supported in this challenging time.”

Also releasing a statement was Randy Bury, president of the Good Samaritan Society:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everything we do. We owe a debt of gratitude to our frontline caregivers who are protecting the most vulnerable during this time of great need. Our support plan offers much-deserved assistance to our employees. Our staff’s determination to continue to provide the best care to all those we serve has never been more critical.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today