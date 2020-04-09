Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society Implement Universal Masking

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health and The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society are requiring caregivers and providers to wear surgical facemasks at all times while in clinic and care settings. Sanford and the Good Samaritan Society are intensifying infection control measures to protect patients, residents, and health care staff during this rapidly evolving and widespread COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our knowledge regarding COVID-19 is rapidly expanding. This allows us the opportunity to update personal protective equipment policies to incorporate the best evidence,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “This proactive action will help minimize virus transmission from people who may carry COVID-19 but aren’t showing symptoms.”

The new requirements apply to Sanford Health providers working in inpatient units, ambulatory clinics and procedural areas and all Good Samaritan Society caregivers who work in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, home health and hospice.

Providers caring for presumed or known positive COVID-19 patients will continue to wear N95 respirators or PAPRs.

