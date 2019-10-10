Sanford Health Foundation Hosts 6th Annual Beauty of Hope Luncheon

Sanford Health Foundation held its annual Beauty of Hope luncheon today as well as celebrating one year of the Joe Lueken Cancer Center, which was built in honor of Lueken, whose life was taken by cancer.

Cole Young, Development Officer at Sanford Health Foundation, stated, “Today we were celebrating the first anniversary of the Joe Lueken Cancer Center and it has been a great first year for our patients and the families. It’s truly important to keep our folks close to home as their going through this journey against cancer.”

About 170 individuals attended to days Beauty of Hope luncheon. The event supported the Sanford Edith Breast Center, and donations were raised to support women who can’t afford mammograms.

Jenel Reddick, Radiation Oncologist at Joe Lueken Cancer Center, stated, “From this event, I’ll like people to see how strong and courageous both are patients and are staff are and it’s truly them that inspire us to do our best.”

With generous donations that were given thus far, women in the community will be positively affected.

Sanford Health Foundation will also be participating in the Blue Ox Marathon on Friday. You can join #TeamEdiths as well as fundraising to support the Edith Sanford Breast Initiative.