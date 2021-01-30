Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Bagley, Bemidji Easing Visitor Restrictions Next Month

Lakeland News — Jan. 29 2021

Current visitor restrictions at Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers will be reduced next month.

Starting Feb. 1, each patient will be allowed one visitor per day, and visiting hours have been increased to 8 AM to 8 PM. Every visitor still must wear a mask, including when in the patient’s room.

Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health says the tighter restrictions were set back in December when there were 138 cases over a two-week period in Beltrami County. As of last week, the two-week case rate is 35.7. Dr. Wilcox commended the community on being patient and understanding.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

