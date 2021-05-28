Sanford Health Discusses Healthcare Barriers for Rural Women
May is Women’s Health Month. Comprehensive care for women can be difficult to access, especially for women living in rural areas of northern Minnesota.
Some major issues in seeking care are finding transportation and childcare for appointments. Telehealth has been an important tool in combating barriers to receiving women’s health care. There is also a shortage of healthcare providers in rural areas.
Of all OB/GYNs practicing across the country, only 6% work in rural areas despite 23% of American women living in those areas.
