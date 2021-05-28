Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Discusses Healthcare Barriers for Rural Women

Betsy Melin — May. 27 2021

May is Women’s Health Month. Comprehensive care for women can be difficult to access, especially for women living in rural areas of northern Minnesota.

Some major issues in seeking care are finding transportation and childcare for appointments. Telehealth has been an important tool in combating barriers to receiving women’s health care. There is also a shortage of healthcare providers in rural areas.

Of all OB/GYNs practicing across the country, only 6% work in rural areas despite 23% of American women living in those areas.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Tri-County Health Care Breaks Ground on New Health Care Facility

Sanford Health in Park Rapids Hosting Vaccine Blitz Monday

Lakeland Currents – Beer Bubble or Beer Boom: What’s on tap at our craft breweries in northern Minnesota

Bemidji Rotary Club, Sanford Health Hosting 6th Annual Blood Screening Event

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.