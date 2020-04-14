Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results In 45 Minutes

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 14 2020

Sanford Health in Bemidji can now do testing for COVID-19 with results available in 45 minutes. The rapid testing increases Sanford’s testing capacity up to 1,500 tests per week across the organization.

At the beginning of April, Sanford Health in Fargo and Sioux Falls were testing for COVID-19 with result available in 90 minutes. Sanford Health in Bemidji will use the 45-minute tests for high priority hospital patients. Bemidji and Bismarck are the most recent Sanford regions to implement this test.

“We are very excited that this new rapid option is available in Bemidji,” said Vice President Medical Officer for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota David Wilcox. “These tests will help us make important clinical decisions and inform patients of results much faster. This will also help address the worries of our patients and the safety of our staff caring for these patients. Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic. We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this during these difficult times,” said Wilcox.

If patients are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory distress, they should call their provider instead of going directly to their clinic.

 

