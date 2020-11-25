Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health CEO Departing After Sending Controversial Email on Masks

Lakeland News — Nov. 24 2020

Kelby Krabbenhoft

Sanford Health and longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft have mutually agreed to part ways.

The Board of Trustees announced the move on Tuesday. Krabbenhoft assumed the role of president and CEO in 1996 and built the organization from a community hospital into the largest rural non-profit health system in the country.

Krabbenhoft came under fire last week after sending a letter to Sanford Health staff stating he had COVID-19 and questioning the use of masks to help stop the spread of the virus, particularly for those who have had COVID-19. Senior staff members then followed up with another email to staff stating that was Krabbenhoft’s personal opinion and not that of Sanford Health.

The Board of Trustees appointed Bill Gassen to fill the position of president and CEO for the organization immediately. Gassen has been with Sanford Health since 2012, most recently serving as Chief Administrative Officer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

