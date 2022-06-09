Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Celebrates 10 Years in Bagley Area

Mary BalstadJun. 8 2022

Sanford Health celebrated 10 years of working with the Bagley community on Tuesday and keeping health care options for people in the area.

Since 2005, 181 rural hospitals have closed their doors. Clearwater County might have seen the same happen to the hospital in Bagley if they did not take initiative. The county put out a Request for Proposal, and in 2012, Sanford Health merged with Clearwater Health Services. This move kept crucial healthcare options close to home.

Before the merger, Clearwater Health Services struggled due to different expenses. By celebrating this decade of success, Sanford Health and Clearwater Health Services are looking toward the future to further their commitment to rural healthcare.

By — Mary Balstad

