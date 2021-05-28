Sanford Health Bemidji to Start Walk-in Vaccine Appointments
Sanford Health in Bemidji will now be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Anyone who is 12 years or older can schedule their vaccine through MyChart or by walking into the clinic and requesting one. You do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to receive a vaccine, and preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted.
Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 12 to 17 years old cannot receive the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.
Walk-ins will start Tuesday, June 1 at the Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic between 8 AM to 7 PM.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.