Sanford Health, Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event This Week

Sanford Health is once again teaming up with the Bemidji Rotary Club for their blood screening event later this week.

An average of 570 Bemidji area residents participate in the annual event, which provides inexpensive access to medical screening and supports a local cause.

“With this particular group of testing, it’s some pretty good general screening tests,” explained Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Laboratory Manager Todd Glen. “We’re going to check things that’ll indicate how your liver is doing, how your kidneys are doing, and just infections, anemia. And then what everybody’s familiar with is the cholesterol panel and lipids and those types of things. And new this year is also hemoglobin A1C, which is an indicator of diabetes management.”

The tests are done for participants for $40, a portion of which will be donated to a place of the Rotary Club’s choice. This year’s proceeds will go to the YMCA’s indoor playground.

“Probably the longest wait is just getting through the initial registration,” said Bemidji Rotarian Volunteer Michele Brielmaier. “You will stop at the Rotary table, then go to the the labs registration table, walk into a lab. They will take your draw and it will just be smooth as silk. I would probably say within 10 to 20 minutes at the very most.”

Participants will eventually get their blood test results back, and those results can show why it’s important to have routine screenings done.

“There are the people that know they’ve got an issue, but we’ve had people over the years that we’ve been doing this that had no idea that something was going on,” added Glen. “Maybe anemia, maybe there’s kidneys, or maybe need a little more attention to those. So it’s been a good opportunity for people to catch some things that they didn’t know what was going on, because they felt, ‘Hey, I feel pretty good. I’ll go do it for the cause that Rotary has,’ and then found out that it was really good they got their testing done.”

The event is taking place at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15. Appointments for the blood screening event can be made by calling 218-333-2277. Participants should use the east entrance to get inside the building.