Sanford Health, Bemidji Rotary Club Again Hosting Annual Blood Screening Event

Sanford Health and the Bemidji Rotary Club have teamed up for the 10th year now to provide the Bemidji area with $35 blood screenings over the next several days. Participants schedule an appointment, fill out paperwork, and then get a comprehensive blood panel.

The blood tests includes screenings for cholesterol, blood fats and lipids, white blood cell counts, and more. Anyone is allowed to participate whether they think something may be wrong with their health or not. Sanford sees an average of over 500 patients coming in every year to check out their blood.

“I know sometimes where we think we’re doing okay, we don’t think anything’s wrong with us, and so we participate in something like this and then something shows up that they didn’t realize what’s going on,” said Sanford Health Bemidji Laboratory Supervisor Todd Glen. “And in the earlier you get treatment, the better to help prevent things from getting worse. And there’s other people who know they have maybe chronic diseases, and it’s just a check to see if their treatment plans are on the right track.”

Not only are the screenings meant to monitor patient health, but they also raise money. Every year the Rotary Club chooses a different organization for the funds from the $35 fee to go to. This year, the money will go towards the United Way’s Backpack Buddies program, which serves 22 area schools and provides meals to over 550 kids.

“So our Backpack Buddies program is a weekend food pack program for kids in our community who otherwise don’t have nutritional options on the weekends,” explained United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano. “And $35 each…I mean, the bags cost us about $5 a pack. So for for people who are coming in, that’s a big support for a community.”

An appointment is required to participate in the screening event. To schedule an appointment, call (218) 333-2277. The blood screenings will continue on Thursday, May 15th and Friday, May 16th from 7 to 10 a.m.