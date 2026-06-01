Sanford Health Bemidji Names Dr. Joseph Corser as Interim Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Joseph Corser has been named interim Chief Medical Officer for Sanford Health Bemidji.

Corser will assume the leadership role following the departure of Dr. Daniel Hoody.

According to a press release from Sanford Health, Corser helped develop Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s hospitalist program, the Sanford Bemidji Recovery Medicine Clinic, and the hospital’s trauma program, which achieved Level 3 designation in 2020. Corser has also served as medical director for the Bemidji Ambulance Service for more than 20 years.

“Dr. Corser is a trusted and respected leader whose commitment to patients, staff and the communities we serve has had a lasting impact across our region,” said Dr. Jason Caron, President and CEO of Sanford Health Bemidji, in a statement. “His experience, compassion and deep understanding of rural healthcare make him exceptionally well suited to serve in this interim role, and we thank him for stepping in to provide steady, experienced leadership during this transition.”

A formal search process will take place to fill the position permanently.