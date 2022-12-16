Sanford Health Bemidji Announces Karla Eischens as New President and CEO

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health recently announced new leadership for their Bemidji regional operations.

According to the press release, Karla Eischens will take over as President and CEO. This promotion follows the current President and CEO of Sanford Health Bemidji Susan Jarvis’s decision to return to Sanford Health in Fargo as vice president of operations. Jarvis will begin this new role starting January 1.

Eischens is the current vice president of operations at Sanford Health in Bemidji. She has served with Sanford for nearly 20 years. During her time, Eischens has worked as a pharmacist, director of pharmacy and operational executive director. As vice president of Sanford Health in Bemidji, Eischens was responsible for accountability and oversight for all operations within the Bemidji region. This responsibility included operations for the COVID-19 special care unit, drive-up care site, and vaccine clinics and distribution. Eischens was also the lead for expansions of the regional intensive care unit (ICU), hospital wide single patient room conversation and the recent opening of Vivaz Medical Center in Bemidji. As President and CEO, Eischens will continue her current responsibilities in addition to ones that come with her new role.

Jarvis started at Sanford Health in Bemidji in 2019. During her tenure, she led the Sanford community through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was included in the expansion of facilities within the Bemidji area, including the construction of the new Crisis Center, and was also part of the merger with A Better Connection (ABC). In Fargo, Jarvis will see an expanded scope of operations in the time of growth for the market.

“It has been an honor to serve the Bemidji community and collaborate with community leaders and organizations over the last three years,” said Jarvis about her departure. “I look forward to this new opportunity to lead and grow with our Fargo market, and I know I’m leaving Bemidji in good hands with Karla as president.”

Chief operating officer at Sanford Health Matt Hock also commented on this new leadership in the Bemidji region.

“Susan and Karla embody all the important qualities we value as an organization,” said Hock. “Both are uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges and opportunities of their communities. I am confident they will be successful in their new roles and keep Sanford Health’s momentum growing.”

The transition to new Bemidji regional leadership will start in January 2023.

