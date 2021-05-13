Sanford Health, Beltrami County Public Health Discuss Vaccine Expansion for Ages 12-15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Children between the ages of 12-15 could receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday, May 13, but the CDC must issue immunization guidance first before children can roll up their sleeves to receive their first dose.

Beltrami County hopes to vaccinate the majority of children under this age group to make sure they are fully vaccinated before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Children who are 12 years or older must have parental or guardian consent, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that is available for the age group.

Parents/guardian can contact their family health care provider, pediatrician, or Beltrami County for more information for their child/children to get vaccinated.

