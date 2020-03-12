Sanford Health Announces New Visitor Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health declared a new visitor policy to take effect on March 13th to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy is intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Sanford Health clinics and medical centers. The policy is intended to only allow immediate family members to visit patients, and will only allow one visitor per patient. Family members will be asked about recent travels and screened to check for respiratory illness symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Access throughout each Sanford Health facility will be limited to a few entry points.

“The patients who enter our doors become family, and we will continue to look out for each other during this time,” said Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle. “It is important that we all do our part to prevent this illness from spreading in our communities by practicing good hygiene and staying home if we are sick. Let’s continue to take care of each other,” said Suttle.

These updated visitation policies follow recommendations from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs also announced a “no visitor policy” for all of its nursing homes this week.

