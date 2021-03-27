Sanford Health Announces $300 Million Initiatives To Expand Health Care Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The $300 million initiative, announced on March 19, will expand graduate medical education and invest in community health and wellness, while planning continues for a third major initiative focused on building a virtual hospital of the future.

The virtual hospital will deliver medical services to communities, patients, and long-term care residents across Sanford’s footprint and beyond. It’ll also serve people from all over the organization’s network of hospitals and clinics, expanding opportunities to receive care in communities as well as long-term care locations.

These new initiatives are being supported by Denny Sanford, bringing his total giving to the rural health care system to more than $1 billion.

“Today I am renewing my commitment to my most cherished charitable cause, Sanford Health,” said Sanford. “I have a deep appreciation for the life-changing mission of Sanford Health and its work locally and around the globe, and my gift will ensure it continues to be a vital asset across our region for generations to come.”

