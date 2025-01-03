Sanford Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System Complete Merger

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the U.S., and Marshfield Clinic Health System have announced they have completed their merger and are now one integrated non-profit health system operating as Sanford Health.

A press release from the organization says the Marshfield Clinic region is a new health services delivery region of Sanford Health that will continue to serve communities in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Additionally, each organizations respective health plans, Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan, will continue current operations under a common management reporting and governance structure.

The combined system will serve patients and communities across the Upper Midwest, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The organization includes nearly 56,000 employees, 56 hospitals, 4,500 providers, two fully integrated health plans, specialty pharmacies, and nationally recognized research institutions. Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan will serve more than 425,000 members.

An integration process is underway to create a unified organization. Sanford says patients will continue to receive care from the same providers at the same locations with no immediate changes.