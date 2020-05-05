Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Nathan Green — May. 4 2020

While health officials expect a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state this month, the surge in northern Minnesota could come later than that.

During today’s virtual Bemidji City Council meeting, representatives from Sanford Health gave a medical update to council members. The representatives spoke about the effect of COVID-19 so far in Bemidji and expectations for the future. There have been over 500 tests in Bemidji with only eight returning positive. According to officials, low cases now mean a surge is expected later this year.

Another concern of health professionals is patients avoiding their regular health care needs for fear of catching the novel coronavirus, then getting sicker and overwhelming the system in the event of a surge. Doctors recommend citizens continue to seek out regular medical care.

