Sanford Children’s Invites Families To ‘Say Boo To The Flu’ On Oct. 30

Chaz MootzOct. 16 2019

Sanford Children’s invites parents and their children for flu shots and Halloween fun at its Say Boo to the Flu event. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their kids and the whole family to get their seasonal flu vaccines all at once.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Sanford Children’s Clinic. Children ages 6 months to 18 years old are invited to wear their costumes and trick or treat around the clinic. Adding to the fun, there will also be a mini pumpkin patch, a special Sanford Children’s treat bag to the first 300 kids, a coloring station and more.

Registration is highly recommended. To register for the event, call the Sanford Children’s Clinic at (218) 333-4710.

The Sanford Children’s Clinic will be closed for general appointments from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 for the event.

For more information, visit sanfordhealth.org keywords: Boo to the Flu.

Chaz Mootz

