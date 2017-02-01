DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sanford Center Work Group Discusses Hospitality Tax

Josh Peterson
Jan. 31 2017
Leave a Comment

The recently formed Sanford Center Work Group presented some of its findings and held a discussion Monday about how success should be defined at Bemidji’s Sanford Center. We were there and found how talk of a new tax may be the answer to help Bemidji’s Event Center be successful.

In a study done by the Sanford Centers management company VenuWorks, Bemidji’s event center leaves a $24 million economic impact on the City of Bemidji. But to get the most benefit out of the Sanford Center is all about how you define the event centers success.

The Sanford Center Work Group which was created last fall after concerns over staff turnover and questions about event center policies were brought forward. The City of Bemidji budgets annually a $400,000 subsidy as an operational investment that stems from property taxes. That is where the conversation began on a hospitality tax for lodging, as well as a food and beverage tax were brought to the table as a way to offset the use of property taxes.

While one of the reasons for the hospitality tax would be to provide property tax relief, council members discussed gaining support for the tax to fund an event center with a tarnished image due to financial impropriety would be an obstacle.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says that while they are aware of the negative issues surrounding the event center, the issue that has the most impact is making the event center a success.

To make sure that there is no miscommunication about the hospitality tax, the city will seek input from the community.

While the hospitality and food and beverage tax remains as an option, the city plans to make sure everyone is on board.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Warm Winter Weather Closes Outdoor Rinks

Posted on Jan. 24 2017 by

Bemidji Ward 4 Special Election Moved To March 14th

Posted on Jan. 18 2017 by

Special Election Date Change

Posted on Jan. 13 2017 by

Property Owners Share Thoughts On Grant Valley Township Annexation

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

0

Crash Injures Fosston Man

A Northwest Minnesota man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 72- year- old;
Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Recently Added

Crash Injures Fosston Man

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Common Ground 808 - Author Michael Meuers & Darwin Sumner Fishing

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Bemidji Boys Swim And Dive Falls To Fargo South

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.