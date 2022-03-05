Lakeland PBS

Sanford Center Will Have New Management Starting March 7

Mary BalstadMar. 4 2022

Bemidji’s Sanford Center is officially under new management.

On Friday, the Bemidji City Council met to review the new contract between the city of Bemidji and management firm ASM Global. The council unanimously voted to pass the new management contract.

The decision came after terminating their contract with the previous management firm VenuWorks in September of 2021.

VenuWorks’ contract will end on Sunday, March 6, with ASM Global’s contract officially starting on Monday, March 7.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Lake of the Woods Tourism Director Named MN Tourism Professional of The Year

Golden Apple: BSU Student Giving Back to Hometown at Bemidji Steel Company

Face Coverings No Longer Required at BSU Starting March 4

Ukrainian Brothers in Bemidji Fear for Safety of Family and Friends Back Home

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.