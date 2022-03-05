Sanford Center Will Have New Management Starting March 7

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s Sanford Center is officially under new management.

On Friday, the Bemidji City Council met to review the new contract between the city of Bemidji and management firm ASM Global. The council unanimously voted to pass the new management contract.

The decision came after terminating their contract with the previous management firm VenuWorks in September of 2021.

VenuWorks’ contract will end on Sunday, March 6, with ASM Global’s contract officially starting on Monday, March 7.

