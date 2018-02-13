DONATE

Sanford Center Sees Success After Back To Back Concerts

Josh Peterson
Feb. 13 2018
For the first time since the event centers opening in 2010, Bemidji’s Sanford Center hosted two back to back shows with crowds reaching over 2,000 each night.

According to a release from the Sanford Center, post event numbers from Ticketmaster reports for last Wednesday’s Stone Sour/Halestorm performance, shows 49% of patrons came from the Twin Cities areas, with 25% of sales coming from Beltrami County. Thursday’ show with Lee Brice brought in 35% of fans from Beltrami County with 65% of fans coming to Bemidji from all over the United States and Canada.

The calculated economic impact created by these two events last week is over half a million dollars as determined by hotel attendees, average daily spending and number of concert goers.

Josh Peterson
