Aug 14, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Sanford Center, United Way of Bemidji Area To Put On Battle of the Badges Hockey Game

there’s something new coming to the Sanford Center this October. The Battle of the Badges Hockey Game which will pit local Fire and Law Enforcement officials against one another on the ice.

The event, which is free to attend, was originally proposed by local first responders and will double as an opportunity to raise awareness and support for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

Puck drop is set for Saturday, October 10th at 4pm at the Sanford Center. After the game there will be a watch party for the BSU Men’s Hockey vs. North Dakota game that is in Grand Forks that same evening.

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