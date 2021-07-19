Sanford Center to Host Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in November
Tickets will go on sale this week for the “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” Concert at the Sanford Center. The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at 7 PM.
According to the release, ticket prices range from $39-$99 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office. To make an appointment, call 218-441-4006.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM.
