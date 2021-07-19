Lakeland PBS

Sanford Center to Host Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in November

Nick UrsiniJul. 19 2021

Tickets will go on sale this week for the “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” Concert at the Sanford Center. The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at 7 PM.

According to the release, ticket prices range from $39-$99 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office. To make an appointment, call 218-441-4006.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Private Road Proposal Causes Concern Among Crow Wing County Commissioners

Motorcycle Accident with Injuries Reported in Buckman

Low-Income Housing Project Proposed in Downtown Brainerd

Familiar Face at CLC is New Liberal Arts & Sciences Dean

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.