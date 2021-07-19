Sanford Center to Host Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in November

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tickets will go on sale this week for the “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” Concert at the Sanford Center. The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at 7 PM.

According to the release, ticket prices range from $39-$99 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office. To make an appointment, call 218-441-4006.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today