Sanford Center Ready to Host BSU Hockey Home Openers Amid Storm Repairs

Both Sanford Center and Bemidji State hockey officials say that despite extensive damage to the building from the June 21 storm, they’re ready to host Beaver Hockey this season.

However, only the lower bowl will be open to the public for the women’s home opener series against Wisconsin on September 26-27. The expectation is that 50% of the club and suite level will be ready for when the men play their first home game against St. Cloud State on October 10.

“We have already communicated with our suite holders and other interested parties upstairs to make sure that they have a really class A event,” said BSU Athletic Director Britt Lauritsen at a press conference on Wednesday. “[We’re] making sure they understand that they are an important and a valued part of the Beaver family, and making sure that we provide a great atmosphere for them. We really appreciate the grace and the opportunity to work with our suite holders and ensure that we give them a really great experience.”

Representatives for the arena and BSU said that there was some damage to the hockey facilities but that it has been fixed, and the ice was ready on time for both the men’s and women’s teams to begin preseason practice.

“That’s due to a lot of work by the staff here to get in, in the days after the storm, and minimize damage as much as possible,” Lauritsen emphasized. “We did not end up getting displaced, which was really great. Our student-athletes are able to use their their workout, their athletic training spaces, their equipment spaces, and their locker rooms. So, [we’re] still able to provide that Division I experience for them. And it’s been a great thing for them to be home and not feel like they are without their home going into the season.”

Officials said there was about $1.3 million worth of damage so far, but that cost may be rising.