Sanford Center Opens New “Mother’s Room” For Breastfeeding

The Sanford Center in Bemidji is taking steps to make sure they’re a welcoming place for all. That’s why they’ve decided to become breastfeeding friendly.

The Sanford Center collaborated with the local breastfeeding coalition to open up their new “Mother’s Room.” The room is private and comes with couches, outlets and a fridge. The Sanford Center also plans to put in a television set that connects to the arena and ballrooms, so mothers don’t miss out on any events happening at the Sanford Center.

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard, the associate director for the Sanford Center, says, “We designed this, to have this nice space, and in a hockey arena too, sometimes it’s really difficult to find a warm space that mothers can kind of get away to breastfeed and do those types of things while they’re here for an event, so we think we found the most perfect space. It’s nice and warm and it’s inviting and it’s a space where they can bring their young children in as well.”

The Mother’s Room is available during all events. To use it, all you have to do is ask a Sanford employee and they’ll escort you to the room.