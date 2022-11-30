Sanford Center Introduces Holiday Marketplace for Small Businesses Without a Storefront

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just in time for the holiday season, small businesses without a storefront got the opportunity to showcase their products at the inaugural Sanford Center Holiday Marketplace this past weekend.

Stocking stuffers and presents for under the Christmas tree were on display at this newest addition to Bemidji’s seasonal celebrations. For some vendors, this opportunity to show off their products in-person does not come often, as many do not have a storefront to support their ventures.

While location is key, another important component to hosting this holiday marketplace is the timing. Vendors got the chance to sell to not only those interested in the marketplace itself, but also those from Friday’s Night We Light parade and the UND/BSU men’s hockey game.

Some of the vendors sold traditional holiday presents, such as Perfect Plushie Paradise, while others pulled in a different crowd. This included jewelry made out of antlers by William Klaus and Tinker Tyke Threads, which makes rompers modified for children with different needs.

Along with the 18 vendors, the Sanford Center continued to celebrate the spirit of the season by bringing back their fan-favorite and family fun community holiday ice skating event.

The Sanford Center looks to bring back the Holiday Marketplace next year and hopes to expand it for more vendors.

