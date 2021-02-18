Sanford Center in Bemidji Receives $305,000 Relief Grant
The Sanford Center is a key building that houses a number of events like concerts, sports, weddings, and much more. This past year, the center has had to alter the way they typically operate, pivoting to more community outreach programs that don’t generate revenue.
With this DEED grant, the city will be able to maintain the facility’s operational costs such as staffing and maintenance.
