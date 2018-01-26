Sanford Center Hosts Outdoor Sports Show

Despite the cold and snow of winter outside, inside Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center it’s a different story. Boats and various ATV’s are just some of the many items you can find at this years Outdoor Sports Show.

For four years, the stations of R.P. Broadcasting have held the annual show as a way to highlight outdoor fun and recreation, adding more new and exciting products each year.

One of the many attractions are the boats, and for one local business, this years event showcases more than just their line of watercraft.

For Ray’s Sport and Marine, formerly known as Corner Sports of Bemidji, it’s a chance to introduce their new name.

For local businesses, shows like this are important to their bottom line, and being able to showcase their product in a warm and comfortable setting.

With so much to see and explore, the outdoor sports show promises a chance to escape the winter blues.

The Outdoor Sports Show runs Saturday from 9am until 8pm and Sunday from 11am until 3pm.