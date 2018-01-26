DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sanford Center Hosts Outdoor Sports Show

Josh Peterson
Jan. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Despite the cold and snow of winter outside, inside Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center it’s a different story. Boats and various ATV’s are just some of the many items you can find at this years Outdoor Sports Show.

For four years, the stations of R.P. Broadcasting have held the annual show as a way to highlight outdoor fun and recreation, adding more new and exciting products each year.

One of the many attractions are the boats, and for one local business, this years event showcases more than just their line of watercraft.

For Ray’s Sport and Marine, formerly known as Corner Sports of Bemidji, it’s a chance to introduce their new name.

For local businesses, shows like this are important to their bottom line, and being able to showcase their product in a warm and comfortable setting.

With so much to see and explore, the outdoor sports show promises a chance to escape the winter blues.

The Outdoor Sports Show runs Saturday from 9am until 8pm and Sunday from 11am until 3pm.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Set Up Safe Spots For Internet Buying & Selling

Bemidji City Council To Revisit Paul Bunyan “Dress Up” Ordinance

Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st-Time Students

Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Margaret Larino said

website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment is a miracle!!... Read More

Margaret Larino said

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 50. I was still mobile but use a... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Latest Story

Report: Minnesota Paid Out $709K In Sexual Harassment Claims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new state report says Minnesota’s government paid out $709,500 in the past six years to settle sexual harassment
Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Report: Minnesota Paid Out $709K In Sexual Harassment Claims

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

DNR Hires New Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Supervisor

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Ice Fishing Extravaganza has Strong Impact on Brainerd Community

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Motorists Urged To Use Caution During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Traffic Stop in Baxter Leads to Firearm Felony Charges

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.