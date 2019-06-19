Sanford Center Hosts First Ever Lakeside Flea Market

The Sanford Center has a brand new homegrown event this summer. Every 3rd Tuesday from now to August, you can stop by their parking lot and check out the Lakeside Flea Market. Today, over a dozen vendors took part. Organizers say they’re expecting to grow bigger with each month.

“I’ve been told that our guests are very happy with the kind of vendors that we have today. We have everything lawn art to antiques, duck decoys to beautiful antique dishware and amazing handcrafted items as well. We’ve got re-purposing going on. The DIY sect is here in full force, so all kinds of different things that we can look at,” says Evelyn Halvorson, the marketing manager for the Sanford Center.

The Sanford Center has big plans for Lakeside Flea Markets. In July, there will be a car show, while in August it will be food truck central. The Sanford Center also has plans to make the flea market an annual summer event. For the vendors, the flea market provides an additional opportunity for their work to be shown.

“It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of people that know that we have a boutique downtown so we talked to a lot of people. We’ve shown them how amazing the products are. Plus, we’ve gotten rid of some really really cool stuff!” says Kelly Speck with Junkin’ Treasures.

If you would like to be vendor at the flea market, you can contact the Sanford Center at (218) 441-4004.