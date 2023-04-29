Lakeland PBS

Sanford Center Expands Culinary Program with ‘Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor’

Mary BalstadApr. 29 2023

Since the change in management to ASM Global, the Sanford Center in Bemidji has hosted a number of different events, including one that features the work of their new Director of Food and Beverage, Chef Dan Week.

This past Sunday marked the first bi-weekly tasting event called “Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor,” a three-course tasting that includes an alcoholic drink paired with the meal. A main goal for the event is to bring flavors from around the world to the Bemidji community.

“Right now we’re in the works of creating a culinary program here at the Sanford Center,” explained Week. “That’s going to evolve with pairings as far as food and wine, food and scotch…We’re also going to be doing voyage menus. So we’ll be going to different continents and trying different foods from those regions.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Bemidji Holds ‘Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate’ Presentation

BSU Creates ‘Critter Crossing’ Project to Protect Local Wildlife

BSU Students De-stress with Pets Ahead of Finals

Bemidji Chamber Orchestra Showcases Semester’s Worth of Work with Performance

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.