Sanford Center Expands Culinary Program with ‘Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor’

Since the change in management to ASM Global, the Sanford Center in Bemidji has hosted a number of different events, including one that features the work of their new Director of Food and Beverage, Chef Dan Week.

This past Sunday marked the first bi-weekly tasting event called “Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor,” a three-course tasting that includes an alcoholic drink paired with the meal. A main goal for the event is to bring flavors from around the world to the Bemidji community.

“Right now we’re in the works of creating a culinary program here at the Sanford Center,” explained Week. “That’s going to evolve with pairings as far as food and wine, food and scotch…We’re also going to be doing voyage menus. So we’ll be going to different continents and trying different foods from those regions.”

