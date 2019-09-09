Sanford Center Bemidji To Host Minnesota State Fire Department Association Annual Conference

The Sanford Center and VenuWorks announced on Monday that they have finalized a contract with the Minnesota State Fire Department Association to host their annual conference and fire school in April of 2021.

According to the Sanford Center, the conference will have a great economic impact for Bemidji and the northern Minnesota region. Officials say that the 2021 conference will be using most of the hotel rooms in the Bemidji area. According to the University of Minnesota Tourism Center calculations, the conference could have an estimated economic impact in excess of $98,000.

This is not the first time that the Minnesota State Fire Department Association has held their annual conference and fire school in Bemidji. Ashley Carpenter-Mattson, Sales Manager of the Sanford Center, worked closely with Brady Laudon from Visit Bemidji to secure the repeat conference. “The Minnesota State Fire Department Association is attracted to the Sanford Center because of their state of the art facility and local lodging options. We are looking forward to hosting our 146th Annual Conference and Fire School in Bemidji,” said DeeDee Jankovich from MSFDA.