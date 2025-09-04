Sanford Center Approved for $1.2 Million Worth of Storm Renovation Projects

Bemidji city officials estimate that the Sanford Center received over $4 million worth of damages from the June 21 storm. On Tuesday, the Bemidji City Council approved the event center’s third (and hopefully final) phase of renovations following the derecho, which will cost an estimated $1.2 million for 12 total projects.

The goal is to complete all renovation projects before the Bemidji State hockey season begins in less than 30 days, but even if some of the projects aren’t completed in time, the Sanford Center is expected to be fully operational.

Most of the damage was to the Sanford Center roof about the main arena, but that has now been fully repaired, allowing the Beavers back on the ice to practice and prepare for their first games.

“That was the goal, to have the suites reconstructed and usable by that first week of October, with the caveat that a lot of times, being usable, there might be some small punch list items and odds and ends that need to be addressed,” said Sean Lewis, a Senior Project Manager at Kraus-Anderson Construction, to the city council. “But right now, everybody on the recommendation letter understands that expectation. And that’s our goal and another reason why we—Rich [Spiczka, Bemidji City Manager] and I really hustled to get this recommendation letter in front of the council tonight, so we can get people started on the work right away. Because … October 3 isn’t very far away.”

Some replacement projects will either take place during the hockey season or be put on hold until the season is complete.