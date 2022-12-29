Lakeland PBS

Sanford Center Anticipates Ending 2022 Under Budget With New Management

Mary BalstadDec. 28 2022

Bemidji’s Sanford Center experienced possibly its largest change this year with new leadership taking over.

ASM Global took over management of the Sanford Center in March of this year. Having already seen success and dealt with growing pains with shows and community events, ASM Global is looking to continue this positive growth into the new year.

A major development for the building and the team who run it is establishing a trust with the Bemidji community. The reputation of the events center was also a concern that people like the General Director of the Sanford Center Sheila Murphy took into account when assuming her role at the Sanford Center.

With her experience, Murphy knows that catering to the area demographic is a major part of whether a building succeeds or fails in a community. In an area the size and location of Bemidji, holding major concerts every month would not be feasible for the center. Rather, Murphy expresses that community events and business-related meetings are also a high priority for the Sanford Center team.

Through the contract with the city of Bemidji, ASM Global’s goal with the Sanford Center is to be in the black financially by 2025, or its third full year in operation. This achievement would look to counter the deficit the center previous had, which was reportedly around $450,000 a year. Through the success of these first 9 months, there is a high possibility that this could be reached. A part toward this financial goal that Murphy attributes is hiring personnel for open positions, such as a Finance Manager and Head Chef for the events center.

The next events the Sanford Center has planned include a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8 p.m. and a pop-up night club on January 7.

By — Mary Balstad

