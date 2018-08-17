Comedian Ron White To Perform At Sanford Center
The Sanford Center announced today that comedian Ron White will be making a stop in Bemidji to put on a show on Saturday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He has since gone on to act in feature films and was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 24 and start at $42.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More