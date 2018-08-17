Comedian Ron White To Perform At Sanford Center

The Sanford Center announced today that comedian Ron White will be making a stop in Bemidji to put on a show on Saturday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He has since gone on to act in feature films and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 24 and start at $42.