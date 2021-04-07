Sanford Blackduck Clinic to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz April 13

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health will be hosting a one-day COVID-19 vaccine blitz from 7-11 AM on Tuesday, Apr. 13, at the Sanford Blackduck Clinic—81 First St. NW, Blackduck, MN 56630. They will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-time dose. Vaccinations will only be administered with an appointment.

It will be offered to anyone who is 18 years of age or older and would like a vaccine. Being a patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement. To schedule an appointment for the one-day vaccination event in Blackduck, community members can call (877) 701-0779. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient.

According to a release, people will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness, and swelling.

Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 16 or 17 years old may not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. However, they may receive the Pfizer vaccine at a nearby location by calling (877) 701-0779 to schedule an appointment.

If you are unsure about getting the vaccine or would like to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Sanford Health Nurse Line—(800) 821-5167—or view the many helpful resources at sanfordhealth.org.

