Sanford Bemidji Will Host Sports Physical Blitz

Jul. 30 2019

Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will hold a sports physical blitz on August 8 and 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The sports physical blitz will take place at the Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center. No appointments are necessary and the cost for the sports physical is $30.

Sport physicals ensure student athletes are fit and ready to play on the field, court and track. They can also help detect any potential injuries before they happen.

  Sports physicals are also available by appointment during regular weekdays at the Sanford Bemidji’s pediatric department, the sports medicine department and the family medicine department.

