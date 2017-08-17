Sanford Bemidji Will Host Exercise Class For Patients With Parkinson’s Disease

Starting in September Sanford Bemidji will be hosting free exercise classes designed for this with Parkinson’s disease. The classes will be the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., Sept. through May.

Throughout the class several techniques designed for those with Parkinson’s will be offered. Anyone family or friends of those with Parkinson’s are welcome to attend the class as well.

Parkinson’s disease often gives patients trembling, stiffness, slow movements and loss of balance and coordination. The goal is to give techniques during the class to help patient’s become more independent.

There is no registration required and the monthly class is free at the Medical Center on the fourth floor. Visit sandfordhealth.org for more information. The first class will be Sept.5.