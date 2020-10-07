Sanford Bemidji Will Host Annual Mammograms and Muffins Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center will hose its annual Mammograms & Muffins event from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. This year they are inviting invites community women to sign up for an appointment.

Attendees of the event will be able to get their routine screening mammograms as well as pick up a muffin after their appointment. Participation in the event is by appointment only.

Alicia Underdahl, the radiology manager for the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji said in a press release: “With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast health, as well as women’s preventative care, are top of mind. Though we are unable to host a large awareness event due to the current social distancing guidelines, we still wanted to offer an opportunity outside of regular clinic hours for women to get their annual mammograms.”

To schedule an appointment, community members should call (218) 333-4624 or schedule via MyChart.

