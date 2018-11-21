Lakeland PBS
Sanford Bemidji To Host Community Blood Drive

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 21 2018
Sanford Bemidji Medical Center is hosting the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile for a community blood drive on Friday, December 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a release, all blood types are needed, especially type O. The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile will be located in the southeast parking lot of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Shortages of blood often occur during the winter holiday. Sanford patients often rely on Memorial Blood Centers for the blood type they need. But blood doesn’t last forever—donated red cells last only 42 days, which is why donors are needed.

To register for the blood drive, visit mbcherohub.club.

