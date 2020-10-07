Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji to Host Annual Mammograms and Muffins Event

Betsy Melin — Oct. 7 2020

Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center will host its annual Mammograms & Muffins event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. This year, they are inviting women in the community to sign up for an appointment.

Attendees of the event will be able to get their routine screening mammograms as well as pick up a muffin after their appointment. Participation in the event is by appointment only.

Alicia Underdahl, the radiology manager for the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji, said in a press release: “With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast health, as well as women’s preventative care, are top of mind. Though we are unable to host a large awareness event due to the current social distancing guidelines, we still wanted to offer an opportunity outside of regular clinic hours for women to get their annual mammograms.”

To schedule an appointment, community members should call (218) 333-4624 or schedule via MyChart.

