Sanford Bemidji Receives CPR Devices to Confront Cardiac Threat From COVID-19

The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center recently received seven LUCAS mechanical CPR devices donated by the Helmsley Charitable Trust to care for patients during the pandemic.

On April 21st, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a multi million-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and front line healthcare workers across the five Upper Midwest states.

Sanford Health received 51 LUCAS devices, which are mechanical chest compression devices used for cardiac arrest patients. The devices will go to Sanford locations in Bemidji, Minnesota, Bismarck, North Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“These devices are vital because we don’t want front line healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Helmsley Charitable Trustee Walter Panzirer. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers,” said Panzirer.

Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from heart damage.

“We are immensely grateful for this partnership with the Helmsley Trust and for their generous gift that will help fill such a critical need in our community,” said Sanford Bemidji President Susan Jarvis. “Knowing we can protect our front line teams as they work to save the lives of critically ill patients, especially during this time, is extremely reassuring,”said Jarvis.

