Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Receives CPR Devices to Confront Cardiac Threat From COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 11 2020

Credit: Sanford Health

The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center recently received seven LUCAS mechanical CPR devices donated by the Helmsley Charitable Trust to care for patients during the pandemic.

On April 21st, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a multi million-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and front line healthcare workers across the five Upper Midwest states.

Sanford Health received 51 LUCAS devices, which are mechanical chest compression devices used for cardiac arrest patients. The devices will go to Sanford locations in Bemidji, Minnesota, Bismarck, North Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“These devices are vital because we don’t want front line healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Helmsley Charitable Trustee Walter Panzirer. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers,” said Panzirer.

Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from heart damage.

“We are immensely grateful for this partnership with the Helmsley Trust and for their generous gift that will help fill such a critical need in our community,” said Sanford Bemidji President Susan Jarvis. “Knowing we can protect our front line teams as they work to save the lives of critically ill patients, especially during this time, is extremely reassuring,”said Jarvis.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Library Offering Curbside Pickup to Check Out Books

Great River Rescue in Bemidji to Reopen With New Procedures

Over 11,000 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota

Minnesota Bans Large In-Person High School and College Graduation Ceremonies

Latest Stories

Brainerd Public Library Offering Curbside Pickup to Check Out Books

Posted on May. 11 2020

Great River Rescue in Bemidji to Reopen With New Procedures

Posted on May. 11 2020

Crow Wing County Teen Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting

Posted on May. 11 2020

Over 11,000 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota

Posted on May. 11 2020

Child Involved in Serious Tractor Accident in Crow Wing County

Posted on May. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.