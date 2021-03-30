Sanford Bemidji Opens COVID-19 Vaccinations to Ages 16 and Older

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji is beginning to offer vaccinations for those who are 16 years old or older, following new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Vaccinations will be administered at the Sanford Bemidji Vaccine Clinic with an appointment. Anyone eligible can call (877) 701-0779 to schedule their appointment. Patients can also request an appointment through My Sanford Chart. Being a previous patient with Sanford Health is not a requirement to receive a vaccine with Sanford Bemidji. Those who aren’t Sanford patients or do not have a My Sanford Chart account can also complete the vaccine request form on sanfordhealth.org. In both cases, requestors will be contacted with an appointment time.

Sanford Health will continue to send out invitations via My Sanford Chart and telephone messages to patients identified within the organization’s system as vaccine shipments become available locally.

Upon calling the vaccine clinic phone number, patients will be instructed where/when to go to receive their vaccine. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient.

According to a release, “People will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness, and swelling. Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 16 or 17 years-old may receive the Pfizer vaccine, but not the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Children under 16 years old are not eligible to get the vaccine at this time.”

If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will schedule a second dose appointment for the same type of vaccine upon arrival for their first vaccination. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be received 28 days after the first dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require a second booster dose.

If you are unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine or would like to learn more, please connect with your primary care provider or view the helpful resources at sanfordhealth.org.

