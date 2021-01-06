Sanford Bemidji Offers First COVID-19 Vaccines to Senior Living Residents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today the first COVID-19 vaccine was given to a resident of senior living in Bemidji. Yvonne “Vonnie” Sundberg was the first resident of Sanford Health’s senior living campus in Bemidji to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

She has been a resident of Neilson Place for the past ten years. Over the past year, Vonnie not only experienced the pandemic as a senior living resident but also as a mother with her daughter providing patient care at the Woodsedge campus.

Vonnie shared during her vaccination that she is hopeful for the future it offers.

Following protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Sanford Health Woodsedge campus partnered with the Good Samaritan Society and Walgreens to assist with safely administering the vaccines to residents within their own rooms.

They plan to continue vaccinating members of the senior living community, per a release “Once Sanford Bemidji receives the approval to proceed from the Minnesota Department of Health, the senior living campus hopes to begin offering the vaccine to residents within its assisted living communities—Trillium, Windsong and Baker Park—in the near future, as well.”

