Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Offers First COVID-19 Vaccines to Senior Living Residents

Betsy Melin — Jan. 6 2021

Today the first COVID-19 vaccine was given to a resident of senior living in Bemidji.  Yvonne “Vonnie” Sundberg was the first resident of Sanford Health’s senior living campus in Bemidji to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

She has been a resident of Neilson Place for the past ten years. Over the past year, Vonnie not only experienced the pandemic as a senior living resident but also as a mother with her daughter providing patient care at the Woodsedge campus.

Vonnie shared during her vaccination that she is hopeful for the future it offers.

Following protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Sanford Health Woodsedge campus partnered with the Good Samaritan Society and Walgreens to assist with safely administering the vaccines to residents within their own rooms.

They plan to continue vaccinating members of the senior living community, per a release “Once Sanford Bemidji receives the approval to proceed from the Minnesota Department of Health, the senior living campus hopes to begin offering the vaccine to residents within its assisted living communities—Trillium, Windsong and Baker Park—in the near future, as well.”

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Crossing Arts Alliance Distributing Creativity Kits This Saturday

Less Than 2,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Tri-County Health Care Hosting Virtual Town Hall January 12th

Governor Walz to Announce Next Steps on State’s Response to COVID-19 on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.