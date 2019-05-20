Lakeland PBS
Sanford Bemidji & Northwest Technical College Partner To Educate About RN & LPN Programs

May. 20 2019

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Bemidji will host a free informational session with Northwest Technical College about their RN and LPN programs at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Neilson Place Social Hall.

Representatives from NTC and Sanford Health will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions for those interested in enrolling in their RN or LPN programs. Topics discussed will include how to apply, financial aid options, classes required prior to enrollment and resources available to applicants.

A Sanford Leadership, Education, and Development (LEAD) representative will also be present to talk about the LPN scholarship program available to applicants.

For more information about the session, community members can email Cheryl Buck, human resources advisor, at cheryl.buck@sanfordhealth.org.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

